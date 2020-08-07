Join or Sign In

F.A.Q: Football & Quiz: Soccer Quiz. Trivia Sport for Android

By Be Drill Entertainment Free

Developer's Description

By Be Drill Entertainment

Hi football expert, this football quiz is just for you!

Soccer is the most popular sport. This football quiz is designed to test how well you know football.

F.A.Q: Do you like to answer football questions? Then this football trivia is just for you.

In this football quiz you will find:

- Guess the logos of all famous football teams

- Years of foundation of clubs.

- Holders of all Champions Cups.

- Name the team and country match.

- Explore the stadiums of your favorite teams.

- Learn a lot of interesting facts from football.

- Enlist a unique trainer.

- And so on.

Our football game covers more than 30 leagues:

German Bundesliga;

England Championship;

Spanish Championship;

Ukrainian Premier League;

Russian Premier League;

French Championship;

Italian series;

Holland Championship;

Belgian Championship;

Scottish Championship;

Portuguese Championship;

and others.

Find football club logo from many countries.

Soccer Quiz does not require internet connection.

Trivia football - choose champions!

All logos shown or represented in this game are copyright and/or trademark of their respective corporations. The use of low resolution images in this trivia app for use of identification in an informational context qualify as fair use under copyright law.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.0.47

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 0.0.47

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

