Hi football expert, this football quiz is just for you!

Soccer is the most popular sport. This football quiz is designed to test how well you know football.

F.A.Q: Do you like to answer football questions? Then this football trivia is just for you.

In this football quiz you will find:

- Guess the logos of all famous football teams

- Years of foundation of clubs.

- Holders of all Champions Cups.

- Name the team and country match.

- Explore the stadiums of your favorite teams.

- Learn a lot of interesting facts from football.

- Enlist a unique trainer.

- And so on.

Our football game covers more than 30 leagues:

German Bundesliga;

England Championship;

Spanish Championship;

Ukrainian Premier League;

Russian Premier League;

French Championship;

Italian series;

Holland Championship;

Belgian Championship;

Scottish Championship;

Portuguese Championship;

and others.

Find football club logo from many countries.

Soccer Quiz does not require internet connection.

Trivia football - choose champions!

All logos shown or represented in this game are copyright and/or trademark of their respective corporations. The use of low resolution images in this trivia app for use of identification in an informational context qualify as fair use under copyright law.