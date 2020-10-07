Join or Sign In

Ez.chemistry for iOS

By Guangxi Xin Shang Information Technology $0.99

Developer's Description

By Guangxi Xin Shang Information Technology

You can do:

Easily check the periodic table of chemical elements

Complete information on chemical elements

Chemical equation balancer

Chemical equation measurement

Mole Mass Calculation

View chemical equation balancer process <- Oh,my god,that's so good

View related formulas

View our mail (If you find out, please contact us,thk)

You can use:

Equation balancer,equation measurement,search, retrieve, view, calculate, copy, paste

You don't need:

No need signal,no need WiFi, no need to search Google, hahaha....

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
