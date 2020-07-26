Our beautiful blonde girl has problems with her blue eyes,she can't not see everything clearly as before.she has vision problems and needs a quickly treatment.

As a eye doctor,help to recover her vision. Use all the tools you need to check and treat her eyes,do a short vision test and a color blind test and others exams,then choose the coolest pair of glasses for her.

After that you can choose various and colorful dresses and match them to make our girl look beautiful!Enjoy this girl game.