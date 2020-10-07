Eye-Fit Workouts help you with amblyopia, myopia, hyperopia, strabismus, dry eye, lazy eye, eye strain etc. Also it helps to improve: well-being, vitality, performance and stress relief. It is a free, universal, powerful and flexible mobile app for eye health and activity of the eyesight.

Features Eye-Fit Workouts:

7 ready balanced variative workouts for eye training for everyday needs, for prevention and assistance in the treatment of eye diseases.

My workouts mode to create your personal eye training with any exercises and settings according to the medical recommendations for eyesight treatment or your choice.

Access to 111 exercises for eyesight with the ability to disable any exercise that doesn't suit you. All eye exercises are animated and there are additional hints: graphics, voice, text and video.

A widest range of exercises for eye training: to improve blood circulation, to relax eyes muscles, to relieve fatigue and tension, and enjoyable relaxation exercises!

Convenient setting of eye training notifications.

Achievements of training progress (try to get secret achievements!)

A choice of 9 nice comfortable graphical themes of interface. And, of course, large fonts and images for your eyes convenience!

List of ready workouts:

Amblyopia (Lazy eye) is a training for correcting a lazy eye (for example, with strabismus). Use it as agreed with your doctor!

Anti-stress is a workout for everyday needs. Run it during a busy day to calm your eyes, relax or relieve stress.

Dry eye is a workout for everyday needs. Run it if you strain your eyes for a long time (for example, when you are working at a computer) or if you have "dry eye" syndrome.

Sharp eyesight is a workout for everyday needs. This is a short workout to improve vision accuracy and concentration (for sports, work, driving, etc.)

Common Full, Common Medium and Common Quick are workouts for everyday needs. Use them to stimulate the eyes and to prevent eyesight decline. It is recommended to make a "Common Quick" workout every 2 hours during the working day. You may make "Common Medium" or "Common Full" workouts 1 time per day if it is desirable.

If your doctor has advised you on certain vision exercises, you can use the My workouts mode to create your personal workouts or selectively run the exercises you need from the List of exercises.

Eyesight is a precious personal gift and happiness. Take care of your eyes and we will help you.

NOTE: There are contraindications. Be sure to consult your doctor on the list of available exercises for eyes. You can disable or skip any eye exercise during workout by tap on the "Next" icon.