The game supports decent graphics & easy controls. The game will test how far & fast you can go with your truck! Choose from 3 different trucks:

A Red Trailer Truck

A Blue Truck with a Container attached to it! Can you handle that Monster?!

A rusty ol White Truck

FREE ROAM MODE:

In Free Roam Mode you cruise the city in your very own heavy vehicle. Happy Trucking!

MISSION MODE:

In Mission Mode, you take control of your truck & you pick up & deliver packages across the city, can you make it in time?

INTERCHANGEABLE TOUCH CONTROLS:

You can change controls between tilt & steering.

GOOD GRAPHICS:

Watch out for those trees, light poles & traffic! Navigate between the buildings.

CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT:

The map is big & filled with challenging turns & edges! How skilled are you?

GAME FEATURES:

MISSION MODE FOR COMPETITIVE PLAY AGAINST TIME

FREE ROAM FOR PRACTICING & PERFECTING

3 DIFFERENT & UNIQUE VEHICLES TO CHOOSE FROM

INTERCHANGEABLE CONTROLS BETWEEN TILT & STEERING

GOOD GRAPHICS INCLUDING POLES, TREES & TRAFFIC

CHALLENGING MAP WITH SHARP TURNS

ACHIEVING OBJECTIVE WHILE DODGING OBSTACLES LIKE POLES & TRAFFIC ETC