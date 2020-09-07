Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Extreme Cargo Truck Simulator 3D:Modern City Drive for Android

By Million Miles Tech Free

Developer's Description

By Million Miles Tech

The game supports decent graphics & easy controls. The game will test how far & fast you can go with your truck! Choose from 3 different trucks:

A Red Trailer Truck

A Blue Truck with a Container attached to it! Can you handle that Monster?!

A rusty ol White Truck

FREE ROAM MODE:

In Free Roam Mode you cruise the city in your very own heavy vehicle. Happy Trucking!

MISSION MODE:

In Mission Mode, you take control of your truck & you pick up & deliver packages across the city, can you make it in time?

INTERCHANGEABLE TOUCH CONTROLS:

You can change controls between tilt & steering.

GOOD GRAPHICS:

Watch out for those trees, light poles & traffic! Navigate between the buildings.

CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT:

The map is big & filled with challenging turns & edges! How skilled are you?

GAME FEATURES:

MISSION MODE FOR COMPETITIVE PLAY AGAINST TIME

FREE ROAM FOR PRACTICING & PERFECTING

3 DIFFERENT & UNIQUE VEHICLES TO CHOOSE FROM

INTERCHANGEABLE CONTROLS BETWEEN TILT & STEERING

GOOD GRAPHICS INCLUDING POLES, TREES & TRAFFIC

CHALLENGING MAP WITH SHARP TURNS

ACHIEVING OBJECTIVE WHILE DODGING OBSTACLES LIKE POLES & TRAFFIC ETC

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Sims Mobile

Free
Create your Sims' unique personalities, relationships, and home.
Android
The Sims Mobile

Fallout Shelter

Free
Control a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec.
Android
Fallout Shelter

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Discover your sims story on the go. Find true love and grow your family.
Android
The Sims FreePlay

Airport City

Free
Build your very own personal airport and send hundreds of flights into the sky.
Android
Airport City

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now