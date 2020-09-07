Sign in to add and modify your software
The game supports decent graphics & easy controls. The game will test how far & fast you can go with your truck! Choose from 3 different trucks:
A Red Trailer Truck
A Blue Truck with a Container attached to it! Can you handle that Monster?!
A rusty ol White Truck
FREE ROAM MODE:
In Free Roam Mode you cruise the city in your very own heavy vehicle. Happy Trucking!
MISSION MODE:
In Mission Mode, you take control of your truck & you pick up & deliver packages across the city, can you make it in time?
INTERCHANGEABLE TOUCH CONTROLS:
You can change controls between tilt & steering.
GOOD GRAPHICS:
Watch out for those trees, light poles & traffic! Navigate between the buildings.
CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT:
The map is big & filled with challenging turns & edges! How skilled are you?
GAME FEATURES:
MISSION MODE FOR COMPETITIVE PLAY AGAINST TIME
FREE ROAM FOR PRACTICING & PERFECTING
3 DIFFERENT & UNIQUE VEHICLES TO CHOOSE FROM
INTERCHANGEABLE CONTROLS BETWEEN TILT & STEERING
GOOD GRAPHICS INCLUDING POLES, TREES & TRAFFIC
CHALLENGING MAP WITH SHARP TURNS
ACHIEVING OBJECTIVE WHILE DODGING OBSTACLES LIKE POLES & TRAFFIC ETC