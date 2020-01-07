Extreme Beam Crash It! 1.0 Multiplayer- real fun on 4x4 off-road cars with spectacular stunts, beautiful racing arenas.

Permanent races on cars on dirt or rough terrain, in the style of the game of the machine without brakes and the driving simulator of the DPS. Realistic collisions, destroy all rivals on your BIGFOOT. Do crazy raids on machines of opponents, crash, mind-blowing jumps, enjoy your monster truck!

A game for fans of simulators, extreme, real derby on 4x4 Monster Truck.

Features:

- Ease of driving;

- Inflicts damage to opponents in real time;

- Realistic graphics, many collisions;

- Start to destroy the auto rivals without following the rules of traffic rules;

- Racing without rules, racing to break cars, racing with accidents on cars;

- Racing with shooters where cars are crashed, car crashes.

Monster Trucks, 4x4 SUVs and six wheeled hippopotamuses will make it possible to feel like a driver without barriers for free. Rules of traffic rules - not for you, do not just brave all ramming along the way, arrange races for extreme derby races that catch up with fear on all rivals in the district. Bring your car through a difficult path to the Derby arena and let's create extreme fun.

Feel the power of these 4x4 off-road monsters! Plunge into the atmosphere of the extreme derby. Do missions, get income, get more and steeper cars. Feel yourself an SUV driver with our game! Prepare for off-road trips.

Take your opponents out of action - just ram them! Apply your best driving skills to the arena to defeat everyone and become the chief offroad driver Derby Destruction!