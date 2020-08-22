Join or Sign In

Extra Volume Up - Max Sound & Music Amplifier for Android

By Ninzad Team Free

Developer's Description

By Ninzad Team

Super High Volume Booster - Loud Speaker Booster

Boost Volume Up can max volume booster - it's not only a measure controller & music player but also it's a free booster app that supports audio booster and allows you to experience as much loudness as possible. Extreme Volume Up Amplifier can increase volume speaker to 200%.

Now you are not limited by the minimal sound of your phone. A loud volume app raises the volume to a higher level than the default system. When you listen to music, play games, watch movies or watch videos online in your browser, super volume booster can interact with the program and emit the sound of the speaker. Increase volume on phone to loud volume ringtone, alarm, and multimedia sound!

Key features of Super Volume Up Amplifier

Boost volume up to 200%.

Adjust your sound with equalizer.

Audio bass booster

Beautiful audio spectrum.

Useful for every party.

Quick control of all sounds.

Please note:

Turn Up Volume is a very loud volume app, capable of boosting your phone's volume by up to 200% beyond the normal default system settings. Using the voice amplify app on the highest boost settings can be harmful if you listen too long. Please remember to boost the volume first and then listen to see if it is an appropriate listening level for you. If the volume is too loud, you can simply slide the volume level back to normal with Music Amplifier app.

Let's download and explore Extra Volume Up - Max Sound & Speaker Booster

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
