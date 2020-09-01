Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Extended emulator of 61/54 for Android

By Vadym Khokhlov Free

Developer's Description

By Vadym Khokhlov

61 was the best seller of all USSR programmable calculators of 1980-s (B3-34, MK-54, MK-56, MK-61, MK-52).

Calculators are emulated on microcode level so they behave exactly like the original devices, including all non-documented features and inaccurate calculations. For ease of use application features saving and loading emulation states.

This app's emulation engine Java code is based on C++ source of Felix Lazarev's emu145 project.

Emulation was highly optimized for speed and should run in real time on any phone.

It's an extended version of the original emulator 61/54 by Stanislav Borutsky

(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cax.pmk). This version allows to export/import programs from external files and contains some UI improvements.

Hint 0: you can found the list of all tips in the About dialog

Hint 1: touch calculator's indicator to toggle slow/fast mode. Indicator's blinking looks better in slow mode.

Hint 2: you can choose between MK-61 and MK-54 using menu option that becomes visible when calculator is switched off.

Hint 3: with the menu "Import" you can import programs from external files, several such programs you can find in https://xvadim.github.io/xbasoft/pmk/pmk.html

Hit 4: you can open menu by long tap on the "" label.

WARNING: Support of internal slots (Save/Load) is deprecated and will be deleted soon. Please, use export/import to external files.

If you want to support this project, please, buy Emulator of MK 61/54 Donation: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.xbasoft.pmk_donate

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.2

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 3.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now