61 was the best seller of all USSR programmable calculators of 1980-s (B3-34, MK-54, MK-56, MK-61, MK-52).

Calculators are emulated on microcode level so they behave exactly like the original devices, including all non-documented features and inaccurate calculations. For ease of use application features saving and loading emulation states.

This app's emulation engine Java code is based on C++ source of Felix Lazarev's emu145 project.

Emulation was highly optimized for speed and should run in real time on any phone.

It's an extended version of the original emulator 61/54 by Stanislav Borutsky

(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cax.pmk). This version allows to export/import programs from external files and contains some UI improvements.

Hint 0: you can found the list of all tips in the About dialog

Hint 1: touch calculator's indicator to toggle slow/fast mode. Indicator's blinking looks better in slow mode.

Hint 2: you can choose between MK-61 and MK-54 using menu option that becomes visible when calculator is switched off.

Hint 3: with the menu "Import" you can import programs from external files, several such programs you can find in https://xvadim.github.io/xbasoft/pmk/pmk.html

Hit 4: you can open menu by long tap on the "" label.

WARNING: Support of internal slots (Save/Load) is deprecated and will be deleted soon. Please, use export/import to external files.

