Express Train & Rail Road Game for iOS

By Janos Kiss Free

Developer's Description

By Janos Kiss

Fun Train: Games For Kids Free - Is your little train driver a big lover of hauling? If so, he or she is sure to love all of the games found in the Train Games For Toddlers Free. This exciting activity app is filled with engaging train driving sounds your little train conductor can explore in the railroad...but the Train Games on tablet for free doesn't end there.

The activity app also comes with a railway matching game , and many beautiful, real train puzzle games.

Designed for 2 years and up. Gameplay is very simple and suited for younger children - when the sound of a train or locomotive is played your kid needs to touch on a friendly picture.

Main features:

- Real, high quality sounds of trains

- 4 fun memory games of railroad and train pictures

- 10 Real, high quality puzzles for 3 difficulty level with steam-engine, locomotive and trains

- Free, Ads support development of future updates and new games for kids.

Another amazingly cool feature to the Fun Train: Games For Kids Free makes it even more awesome then just matching- your little boy must find the icons that link for their match choices! And when they do make a linked match the little chuggington game shows them the link. This important element, and the matching itself, provides a real educational bonus and playing Train Puzzle Games Free For Kids also promotes:

- Fine motor skills.

- Memory and recognition skills.

- Hand eye coordination.

- Early math concepts.

- Railway knowledge

This application is under active development, we always welcome your suggestion to improve "train sounds and puzzles" application.

Please send us email on appkeszito101 [-at-] gmail.com

Don't wait! Download now and enjoy!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release July 21, 2020
Date Added July 21, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
