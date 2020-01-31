All the cuts have been made. Everything's looking and sounding good. The client has granted approval. Now its time to get this final production out into the world! In this tutorial Jeff Greenberg takes you through the process, set-by-step.

Jeff begins with a series of videos on Finalizing where youll see how to add Start Filler, Bars and Tones and how to check for audio peaks and flash frames and how to generate sequence reports.

In the next section youll master the exporting process for all major formats from Pro Tools to YouTube. From there youll learn some very important Media Management concepts and essential tools to keep your project lean and mean. The final section is all about Transcoding and Consolidation. Here Jeff shows you how to Transcode AMA clips and sequences. Youll also learn how to perform Audio Sample Rate Conversion and how to Consolidate your production.

Whether you're getting Avid certified of simply learning this full-featuredl editing platform, check out all of macProVideos 100 series of Avid Media Composer 6 tutorials. Comprising almost 300 individual videos by Adobe Master Trainer Jeff Greenberg this 100 series collection is guaranteed to bring get you up to speed with MC6 faster than you can say, Its A Wrap!

