It is a useful and convenient means for travellers which will help to discover the pearls of the region rich in history, beauty of nature, and cultural heritage of different nations. Here you will be able to find information with photos on forty objects of cultural and natural heritage. On the interactive map you will be able to create individual travel routes or to use the already existing ones, offering to discover the castles and sites of ancient castles, manors and parks, natural heritage, multiculturalism and pilgrimage, as well as culinary heritage. During an independent trip, the audio guide and electronic publications will help you learn about the tourist attractions in more detail. In the app you will also find the links to the website www.exploretrakaivilnius.lt, where more information on the heritage of this region and other information relevant to tourists is presented. For the convenience of travellers the mobile app can also be used in the offline mode. It is also suitable for tourists from foreign countries the information is displayed in six languages (Lithuanian, English, German, Polish, Russian, and Latvian).

Tai naudinga ir patogi priemon keliautojams, padsianti atrasti istorija, gamtos groiu bei skirting taut kultriniu palikimu turtingo krato perlus. ia rasite informacij su nuotraukomis apie keturiasdeimt kultros ir gamtos paveldo objekt. Interaktyviame emlapyje galsite sudaryti individualius kelioni marrutus arba pasinaudoti jau sukurtais, silaniais paint su io krato pilimis ir piliavietmis, dvarais ir parkais, gamtos paveldu, daugiakultrikumu ir piligrimyste, kulinariniu paveldu. Audiogidas bei elektroniniai leidiniai savarankikos kelions metu pads giliau painti lankomus objektus. Programlje taip pat rasite nuorodas interneto svetain www.exploretrakaivilnius.lt, kur yra pateikta dar daugiau informacijos apie io krato paveld bei kit turistams aktuali informacij. Keliautoj patogumui mobili programl gali bti naudojama ir offline reimu. Ji tinkama usienio sveiams informacija pateikta eiomis kalbomis (lietuvi, angl, vokiei, lenk, rus ir latvi).