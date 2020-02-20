Download this app to be kept up to date with everything happening at E&D! Receive alerts, school newsletters, notes, events and reminders on your iPhone and iPad.
APP FEATURES
- Read news, notes etc
- Receive customised push alerts
- Reply / submit permission notes
- Access the events calendar
- Access links to other services
- View attachments inside the app
- Contact details with press to call etc
REQUIREMENTS
The app requires either wifi or 4G/5G mobile internet access.
DEVELOPER INFORMATION
Developed by Childcare Enews. Website: www.childcareenews.com; Email: sales@childcareenews.com; Australia: 1300 369 999; New Zealand: (09) 887 0267; UK: 0330 822 0205; USA: (415) 684 7464
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.