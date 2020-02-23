X

Expense Tracker - Money Manager & Budget for Android

By Visionary Labs Free

Developer's Description

By Visionary Labs

Expense Tracker - Money Manager & Budget can quickly and easily track your income and expenses, which will help you avoid making accidental expenses.

Expense Tracker - Money Manager & Budget shows your budget and expenses by a pie graph so you can easily see the balance of your expense against your budget quickly.

Log Expense and Income reports:

- Export to PDF for viewing and printing

- Export to Excel for use in a spreadsheet

- Excellent Reporting Tool with additional filters

- Interactive charts allow easy visualization of where your money goes

- View spending grouped by category, type and payment mode

Expense Tracker - Money Manager & Budget App Features:

- Start Tracking your day to day income and expenses

- Add Income/Expense and mode of payment

- See all Transactions and Balance

- Filter your transactions data

- Provide excellent reporting tool

- Backup and restore your transaction data

- Sorting Transactions

- Set Date Format, Set Currency Symbol

- Reports for every Transactions with great filters

- Spending Tracker, Expense Manager, Manage your budget, track your expense, expense manager

- Money manager, Easy Budget Expense Manager, Tracking expenses and incomes

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
