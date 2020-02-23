Expense Tracker - Money Manager & Budget can quickly and easily track your income and expenses, which will help you avoid making accidental expenses.
Expense Tracker - Money Manager & Budget shows your budget and expenses by a pie graph so you can easily see the balance of your expense against your budget quickly.
Log Expense and Income reports:
- Export to PDF for viewing and printing
- Export to Excel for use in a spreadsheet
- Excellent Reporting Tool with additional filters
- Interactive charts allow easy visualization of where your money goes
- View spending grouped by category, type and payment mode
Expense Tracker - Money Manager & Budget App Features:
- Start Tracking your day to day income and expenses
- Add Income/Expense and mode of payment
- See all Transactions and Balance
- Filter your transactions data
- Provide excellent reporting tool
- Backup and restore your transaction data
- Sorting Transactions
- Set Date Format, Set Currency Symbol
- Reports for every Transactions with great filters
- Spending Tracker, Expense Manager, Manage your budget, track your expense, expense manager
- Money manager, Easy Budget Expense Manager, Tracking expenses and incomes
