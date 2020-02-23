Expense Tracker - Money Manager & Budget can quickly and easily track your income and expenses, which will help you avoid making accidental expenses.

Expense Tracker - Money Manager & Budget shows your budget and expenses by a pie graph so you can easily see the balance of your expense against your budget quickly.

Log Expense and Income reports:

- Export to PDF for viewing and printing

- Export to Excel for use in a spreadsheet

- Excellent Reporting Tool with additional filters

- Interactive charts allow easy visualization of where your money goes

- View spending grouped by category, type and payment mode

Expense Tracker - Money Manager & Budget App Features:

- Start Tracking your day to day income and expenses

- Add Income/Expense and mode of payment

- See all Transactions and Balance

- Filter your transactions data

- Provide excellent reporting tool

- Backup and restore your transaction data

- Sorting Transactions

- Set Date Format, Set Currency Symbol

- Reports for every Transactions with great filters

- Spending Tracker, Expense Manager, Manage your budget, track your expense, expense manager

- Money manager, Easy Budget Expense Manager, Tracking expenses and incomes