The English word xrm m from th Grk exorkosis, which mn "ut-th." An xrm n attempt to vt dmn r spirits frm the body f a (nrmll living) humn being.

Mn rgnzd religions nlud m t of xrm or demon removal or xuln. In ancient ultur, a blf n th xtn of demons llwd a w to undrtnd evil n th wrld r provided n explanation fr the bhvur f l wh wr tull mentally ill.

S lng thr a blf that a dmn n a rn, thr wll b th blf that m people hv wr vr th demons, frng them t thr n. Uull, the rnblt f xrm falls to a rlgu ldr uh as a rt or minister.

Within most mdrn-d rlgu rdr, exorcisms are rrl tlkd but and r not gnrll acknowledged b central rlgu ldrh (uh th Vtn). The r of xrm nt tll lnt fr the "ht."

Demons and evil rt r mwht fruntl n th Nw Testament f th Bible. Th curious since th mntn of n mlr creatures bnt n th Hebrew rtur frm the m time period. It r tht belief n demons nd xrm only bm really popular n 1t century Judm, wth the Pharisees actively engaged in identifying and vtng dmn frm l.

Widely considered n f the rt mv of ll tm, Wllm Frdkn' 1973 film "The Exrt," bd n Wllm Peter Blatty's 1971 novel of th same name. It tells th tr f an nnnt hld possessed b a dmn and th rt who wrk to dl th dmn, ldng t h own demise. It was th frt hrrr film t wn an Academy Award, whh went t Bltt fr th dttn f h screenplay

Whatever ur thught but th rlgu implications f demons (r whether they exist at ll), "The Exorcist" w, at th tm f t release, n of th hght-grng mv n American cinema, and spawned several ul and lr mttn. In mn ntn (lthugh nt all) th vtm f n a wmn, mtm a rgnnt wmn (thnk "Rosemary's Bb").

Exorcism and Deliverance is a FREE android app where you can learn about:

The History Behind Exorcism Ritual

How To Tell If You Are Possessed By A Demon

10 Cases of Demonic Possession

A Complete List Of Demon Names

A Complete Guide to Demons

Anima Christi - Prayer

Spiritual Warfare Prayer

Prayer Against Malefice from the Greek Ritual

Prayer Against Every Evil

Prayer for Inner Healing

Prayer for Deliverance

An Exorcism Prayer - Warning:Only For Priests