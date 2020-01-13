If youre a fan of EXO Songs then this app is for you! Sing along to your favorite EXO Songs! Also Lyrics from every EXO albums and singles.

This application is very easy to use. You can play many exotic songs with lyrics. Play every EXO Albums and Singles, complete with Romanization and English translation. The best Korean music of the year.

Members of EXO :

- Xiumin

- Suho

- Lay

- Baekhyun

- Chen

- Chanyeol

- D.O.

- Kai

- Sehun

Past members:

- Luhan

- Kris

- Tao

Billboard Korea K-Pop.

The Best KPop Groups.

Best songs & Lyrics.

Learn Korean through K-POP

Learn Korean through Lyrics

EXO Lyrics

Kpop musics like:

Trauma

Sign

Love Shot

Ooh La La La

Tempo

Damage

Monster

Call Me Baby

Ko Ko Bop

Growl

Wolf

Love Me Right

Lotto

Mama

Overdose

And Many More...

- Offline App

- With lyrics

- Auto Replay

- Very easy to use

- MP3 HD