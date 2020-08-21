Ex Skill Survival: Journey Forest is an exciting endless taste game where you have to run escape and survival. Something terrible happened, and you are stranded alone on a deserted swarm with wild hungry animals. Island is absolutely forest - your only friends is ore and trees. May be people live here years ago, because you can see some mysterious deserted houses, but now you are here alone. jump over the trees, and slide fast as you can avoiding evil attacks.

Features:

- Crafting.

- Survival.

- Wilderness survival simulator 3D.

- Wild animals hunting goat.

- Real beautiful nature.

- Real island adventure.

- Cool graphics and easy navigation.