Ex Skill Survival:Journey Fore for iOS

By Nguyen Duom Free

Developer's Description

Ex Skill Survival: Journey Forest is an exciting endless taste game where you have to run escape and survival. Something terrible happened, and you are stranded alone on a deserted swarm with wild hungry animals. Island is absolutely forest - your only friends is ore and trees. May be people live here years ago, because you can see some mysterious deserted houses, but now you are here alone. jump over the trees, and slide fast as you can avoiding evil attacks.

Features:

- Crafting.

- Survival.

- Wilderness survival simulator 3D.

- Wild animals hunting goat.

- Real beautiful nature.

- Real island adventure.

- Cool graphics and easy navigation.

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
