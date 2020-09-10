Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Evo.io for Android

By TVX Games Free

Developer's Description

By TVX Games

You will start the Evo. io games as a gas balloon in the first space flight and your main challenge will be growing as fast as you can by eating all food that you'll find around! While you eat and getting bigger you evolve and new evolution stages are opening for you.

But watch out; players bigger than you will be trying to consume you because they are also want to evolve and open new evolution stages.

Be the first one who walked thought all evolution stages and become a human!

When you hungry, you have only one option: survive as long as possible by eating everything and everyone in your way. Take control under huge hungry civilizations. Be a shark. Shark do not survive - shark explores lands and becomes a king. You can be hungry all the time, or you can become a king and survive.

Features:

A popular game in the genre of evolution.

Create real IO chaos!

Perform all the steps.

Eat opponents.

You can play offline. No Wi-Fi needed!

Dark times have come in the world of Evo.io. Meet a new event from the "Skeleton Journey". Event that full of mysticism and horror. Try to pass a new level and destroy the evil guests. Choose a new hero. Get a big reward. You have a week to go through the event from the moment you enter the game.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.75

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 1.75

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Minecraft

$6.99
Explore infinite worlds and build everything from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles.
Android
Minecraft

Subway Surfers

Free
Strike against obstacles with your dodging accomplices in the most daring chase.
Android
Subway Surfers

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

$4.99
Get back to Vice City.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Gems Journey

Free
Gems Journey, classic and addictive match-3 type game!It's aim is to complete the assigned goals in given moves or seconds.Gems Journey has various...
Android
Gems Journey

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now