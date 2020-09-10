You will start the Evo. io games as a gas balloon in the first space flight and your main challenge will be growing as fast as you can by eating all food that you'll find around! While you eat and getting bigger you evolve and new evolution stages are opening for you.

But watch out; players bigger than you will be trying to consume you because they are also want to evolve and open new evolution stages.

Be the first one who walked thought all evolution stages and become a human!

When you hungry, you have only one option: survive as long as possible by eating everything and everyone in your way. Take control under huge hungry civilizations. Be a shark. Shark do not survive - shark explores lands and becomes a king. You can be hungry all the time, or you can become a king and survive.

Features:

A popular game in the genre of evolution.

Create real IO chaos!

Perform all the steps.

Eat opponents.

You can play offline. No Wi-Fi needed!

Dark times have come in the world of Evo.io. Meet a new event from the "Skeleton Journey". Event that full of mysticism and horror. Try to pass a new level and destroy the evil guests. Choose a new hero. Get a big reward. You have a week to go through the event from the moment you enter the game.