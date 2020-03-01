X

Evil Kid & Granny - Scary Horror Games for Android

By HORROR GAMES Free

Developer's Description

By HORROR GAMES

Welcome,

The story of this horror game began in 1882 when Dr. Antonio L. Jones first discovered paralysis during sleep. Antonio experienced hypnosis, so he managed to dream of a horror scene, from which he could not wake up.

In his dream, Dr. Antonio wakes up on the dissection table in the hospital where he works, so he gets to confuse his dream with reality. In the first minutes of his dream, he thinks he fell asleep at work and slept in the meantime. Dr. Jones does realize that he is not alone in the hospital, only after he climbs the stairs of the 1st floor.

The noises he hears from the guardrooms become more and more powerful and it doesn't take long until he sees the granny and her nephew, the evil kid. This

You have to continue the story. Try to escape the doctor's dream, escaping from the hospital of horror. Runaway from the grandson possessed and his grandmother as you solve the puzzle to open the doors of the hospital.

The game contains a haunted grandmother and the zombie child, a hospital with 2 floors (morgue and ground floor with guardrooms),2 doors through which you can escape (the main entrance and the hospital yard), room escape type puzzles, hiding system in cabinets and under beds, leaderboard, player profile with levels.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.2

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping