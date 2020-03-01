Welcome,

The story of this horror game began in 1882 when Dr. Antonio L. Jones first discovered paralysis during sleep. Antonio experienced hypnosis, so he managed to dream of a horror scene, from which he could not wake up.

In his dream, Dr. Antonio wakes up on the dissection table in the hospital where he works, so he gets to confuse his dream with reality. In the first minutes of his dream, he thinks he fell asleep at work and slept in the meantime. Dr. Jones does realize that he is not alone in the hospital, only after he climbs the stairs of the 1st floor.

The noises he hears from the guardrooms become more and more powerful and it doesn't take long until he sees the granny and her nephew, the evil kid. This

You have to continue the story. Try to escape the doctor's dream, escaping from the hospital of horror. Runaway from the grandson possessed and his grandmother as you solve the puzzle to open the doors of the hospital.

The game contains a haunted grandmother and the zombie child, a hospital with 2 floors (morgue and ground floor with guardrooms),2 doors through which you can escape (the main entrance and the hospital yard), room escape type puzzles, hiding system in cabinets and under beds, leaderboard, player profile with levels.