Everyday Wishes & Blessings for Android

By Sweet Love Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Sweet Love Studio

The beginning of the day is the principle factor, which chooses whether your day will be great or not. To get a decent start you should set up some rules likewise and follow them no matter what. You can also make yourself happy by reading the Wishes and Blessings Quotes and sayings as well.

Although it may not seem like much, we are blessed. Sure we may not have monetary riches, but we have good friends, loving families and for the most part, our needs are met. Be thankful with the collection of wise and insightful blessings quotes below.

#Easy and simple to use yet suitable for all ages.

#A lot of collection of Everyday wishes and bible blessing quote

#One TAP share this Everyday wishes and blessing quote to send them to your friends and family

#Cheer up yourself or others with this wonderful everyday bible blessings

#This app is highly user friendly and very easy to navigate.

# Beautiful images with wonderful quotes and wishes

# Monday wishes

# Tuesday wishes

# Wednesday wishes

# Thursday wishes

# Friday wishes

# Saturday wishes

# Sunday Wishes

# Good Morning

# Good Night

Just simply swipe left or right to navigate past Daily Wishes And Blessings app. Share your favorite Monday To Sunday Blessings images with friends through instagram, whatsapp, email or others social network!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
