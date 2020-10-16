Sign in to add and modify your software
Events@EU is the companion App to European Commission Event.
As a conference attendee to a European Commission event, check your registration, your personal agenda, speaker bios, use your QR code for accreditation, find and network with other delegates and much more.
Events@EU can be used offline and online, so you can decide when you want information to be updated to save roaming fees when attending events abroad.