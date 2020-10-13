Sign in to add and modify your software
Event.Rocks mobile apps for conferences, trade shows and other events.
For attendees:
- A handy guide for any type of event;
- Always up-to-date programme and all the event details;
- Create your own schedule;
- Speakers and attendees info;
- In-app Q&A sessions;
- Polls & surveys;
- Offline access download your event in advance and use anytime, anywhere.
For event organizers:
- The easiest way to go mobile;
- Attendee engagement;
- Visitors satisfaction;
- Instant content updates;
- Reports and stats;
- Outstanding customer support.
Created with eventicious.com