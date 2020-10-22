Join or Sign In

Event Management Dream & Home Decoration for Android

By GameiMake Free

Developer's Description

By GameiMake

Hey guys, Want to be a professional event organizer? Then it's time to get on your toes and get ready to plan and design dream events for the customer in this Event Management & Decoration Game for girls. From designing to beautiful elegant event day to decorate a hall and making yummiest cakes, youve got a lot to do in this event management games! There are various party management games in this manager game like the birthday party game, dream wedding game, baby shower game, swimming pool party game, forest picnic game, fashion award ceremony game and many more event management games. You need to organize a birthday party using different and interesting tools. During the wedding planning game, you as a wedding organizer, have to organize awesome activities like church decoration, ring ceremony, and wedding cake decoration. Next is the baby shower function. Become party planner and perform some activities like guest list preparation, room decoration, baby shower decoration and photo shoot of the couple. Now it's time to arrange some cool swimming party and make it a more exciting thing with the amazing theme, balloons and etc.

We have to arrange a girls tea party with amazing decoration and play mini-games during the social event planner tasks. In this event management games for boys, you need to execute so many events and make it more exciting with mesmerizing decoration and enjoyable mini-games.

# Key Features

- Learn to be an event organizer

- Execute various events with your management skills

- Complete your event management job

- Enjoy romantic dance in the forest

- Perfect management game for girls

- Awesome birthday decoration

- Prepare yummy foods and cake for the guest

- Execute a fashion award ceremony with design skills

- Become the party organizer & plan kitty party for ladies

- Have fun in swimming pool party decorations

- As a wedding planner, decorate awesome wedding function

- Best educational game 2019

We will be glad about your response. Contact us anytime for any questions and suggestions.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.6

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

