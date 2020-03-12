DISCLAIMER:
The widgets do NOT have minutes or anything smaller, this is to save batter power. Widgets update every 30 minutes.
Countdown the time to an event using this countdown timer, for example, countdown the days until a wedding (wedding countdown), countdown the days until retirement (retirement countdown), countdown the days to your next holiday (holiday countdown).
Count-up the time from an event using this count up timer, for example, count-up the days from your birthday.
This countdown timer / count up timer can be used to countdown and count-up to events.
Features:
Widgets to show countdown and count-up
Custom text colour
Custom font
Custom background color
Custom background image, from local storage or online using the Pixabay service
Recurring timers
Notifications and alarms
Sharing timers
Import/export - Only local for now, cloud backup will be added later if there is demand for it
Low battery usage
Custom time-zones
See the number of years/months/weeks/days/hours/minutes/seconds/milliseconds from/until a specified date and time
Custom alarm ringtones
Thousands of background images to choose from thanks to Pixabay
Re-sizable widget for the home screen
Countdown to events
Countup to events
Custom units in widgets - choose anything larger than minutes (to save battery power)
Custom background image in widgets
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.