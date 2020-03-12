DISCLAIMER:

The widgets do NOT have minutes or anything smaller, this is to save batter power. Widgets update every 30 minutes.

Countdown the time to an event using this countdown timer, for example, countdown the days until a wedding (wedding countdown), countdown the days until retirement (retirement countdown), countdown the days to your next holiday (holiday countdown).

Count-up the time from an event using this count up timer, for example, count-up the days from your birthday.

This countdown timer / count up timer can be used to countdown and count-up to events.

Features:

Widgets to show countdown and count-up

Custom text colour

Custom font

Custom background color

Custom background image, from local storage or online using the Pixabay service

Recurring timers

Notifications and alarms

Sharing timers

Import/export - Only local for now, cloud backup will be added later if there is demand for it

Low battery usage

Custom time-zones

See the number of years/months/weeks/days/hours/minutes/seconds/milliseconds from/until a specified date and time

Custom alarm ringtones

Thousands of background images to choose from thanks to Pixabay

Re-sizable widget for the home screen

Countdown to events

Countup to events

Custom units in widgets - choose anything larger than minutes (to save battery power)

Custom background image in widgets