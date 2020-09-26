Sign in to add and modify your software
EVAPP is customized application to create your own app on this platform for any event like conference, local business meeting, birthdays, marriage function or anniversaries, etc.
Features of the EVAPP:
- Invite: You can have all essential information in your hand.
- Venue: Get your venue of the event & also the schedule of the same by just a click.
- Share: Capture & share memories in the app whether photos or videos.
- News Feeds: Get in touch with latest news & updates of your colleagues, other participants.
- Poll: Get vote of your colleagues on any matter by inserting poll question.