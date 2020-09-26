EVAPP is customized application to create your own app on this platform for any event like conference, local business meeting, birthdays, marriage function or anniversaries, etc.

Features of the EVAPP:

- Invite: You can have all essential information in your hand.

- Venue: Get your venue of the event & also the schedule of the same by just a click.

- Share: Capture & share memories in the app whether photos or videos.

- News Feeds: Get in touch with latest news & updates of your colleagues, other participants.

- Poll: Get vote of your colleagues on any matter by inserting poll question.