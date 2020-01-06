X

Evangelism Bible Quotes/Tools for Android

By Justice Kwesi Akuffo Free

"But watch thou in all things, endure afflictions, do the work of an evangelist, make full proof of thy ministry"

~2 Timothy 4:5

Value, what is valuable? Getting a soul saved. For he who wins a soul is wise. The soul you win will be a star in your crown in heaven through eternity. And a soul is worth more than ten thousand worlds. But as we have something precious we must know how to present it as well, else we do more harm than good. This apps is designed with scriptures on topical biblical teachings that can help you get quick scriptures to explain to someone on a topic whilst you are witnessing, obeying the Lord's command of the great commission. We hope it will be of great help to you.

