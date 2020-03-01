Cook a variety of dishes from all parts of the world and become an expert chef in this Time Management game. You start from the humble beginnings in an authentic pizza and pasta place in Italy, and as you become a more advanced cook, you go to Hawaii, America, China and France, and become a world famous star chef.

Cook pizzas and pastas, ice creams and brownies, pancakes and potato chips, oriental dishes, exquisite French plates and many more. Upgrade your kitchen with fantastic new equipment that youve always dreamed of, decorate your restaurant and serve a huge variety of customers with unique tastes and preferences. And have a lot of fun, while doing it, be a European Food Chef!

Now you get to cook and serve food to hungry customers on vacation! Here you get to make and quickly serve sandwiches, hamburgers, and bakery dessert treats to passengers on a cruise ship. Learn the recipes, get to know your customers, and practice your skills in a variety of settings and cooking techniques.

* More than a 100 dishes to cook from all over the globe from pizzas and pastas to sophisticated oriental plates and French exquisite dishes

* 5 locations to master in different parts of the world

* More than 70 levels to complete

* 5 mini-games with unique visuals

* Hundreds of upgrades to decorate and improve your restaurants

* 25+ hours to complete the game

* Tons of food recipes to cook using many ingredients

