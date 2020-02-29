Catch up with intricate Science and Math concepts with Eureka.in NSES app.

FEATURED ANIMATIONS OF THE WEEK

Free new 3D animations EVERY WEEK across Elementary, Middle and High School levels covering Physical Science, Life Science, Earth Science or Mathematics!

Also check out for free SAMPLE TOPICS of the categories in all levels.

To get full access to Designmates award winning Eureka.in content, choose either of the following in-app subscriptions.

IN-APP SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS*:

Elementary School Subscription- Explore ALL of 250+ Science and Math animated videos along with their quizzes, key terms and related images at $7.99 per month.

Middle School Subscription- Explore ALL of 800+ Science and Math animated videos along with their quizzes, key terms and related images at $7.99 per month, including 20+ add-on topics to enrich your learning, at no extra cost!

High School Subscription- Explore ALL of 1400+ Science and Math animated videos along with their quizzes, key terms and related images at $7.99 per month, including 350+ add-on topics to enrich your learning, at no extra cost!

Eureka.in is a digital library of 3D animated content customized to K12 curriculum of NSES (National Science Educational Standards). It enables students of different age groups with diverse interests, abilities and experience to achieve scientific excellence even in abstract concepts like the Structure of DNA, Complex Physical Laws or Intricate Chemical Bonds.

KEY FEATURES

Each topic comprises:

Video: Engaging 3D animation crafted to explore intangible intricacies involved within each concept

Text: Comprehensive description to supplement learning at personalized pace

Quiz: Assessing tool to evaluate your proficiency

Image: Most essential frame of the concept to ruminate upon

Key Terms: Concise description of important terms in the topic

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

NASSCOM

World Summit Award

World Didac Award

Codie Awards (Finalist).....to name a few!

For over a decade now, Eureka.in has been a dependable, leading source of animated, educational content employed in thousands of schools around the globe.

Explore this rich library NOW available on your personal devices to learn on the go!

Eureka.in ... Made simple, to make it clear!

*Subscription will automatically renew each month, within 24 hours of its expiration. Your credit card will be charged through your iTunes account. To stop auto renewal, turn off the feature in your iTunes account settings at least 24 hours prior to your subscriptions expiration. When a subscription is cancelled, access to the apps courses and features will expire at the end of the current payment period. Current, active subscriptions cannot be cancelled.

Terms of Use: https://www.designmate.com/terms_of_use.aspx

Privacy Policy: https://www.designmate.com/privacy_policy.aspx

User Agreement: https://www.designmate.com/eula_freeapps.aspx