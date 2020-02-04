X

Euphoria Softphone & TMS for iOS

By Euphoria Telecom (Pty) Free

Developer's Description

By Euphoria Telecom (Pty)

This application is intended for Euphoria Telecom customers only.

The Euphoria Phone is a mobile phone based Telephone extension for your Euphoria Cloud PBX. When you or your agents are on the road, the Euphoria Phone application allows you to make or receive calls.

The application is designed to seamlessly integrate with your Euphoria Cloud PBX, and automatically provisions its own settings, so there is no need to handle SIP username and password settings.

The Euphoria Phone works with the Euphoria TMS and can retrieve call history, and your personal contacts.

The Euphoria Phone can be notified of incoming calls using the push notification service, so you can save battery while still being available for any call.

Release February 4, 2020
Date Added February 4, 2020
Version 2.0.4

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
