The Etowah County Sheriff's Office mobile application is an interactive app developed to help improve communication with area residents. The Etowah County Sheriff's App allows residents to connect with the Etowah County Sheriff's Office by reporting crimes, submitting tips, and other interactive features, as well, as providing the community the latest public safety news and information.

The app is another public outreach effort developed by the Etowah County Sheriff's Office to improve communication with county residents and visitors. This app is not intended to be used to report emergency situations. Please call 911 in an emergency.