Ethics & Compliance Initiative for iOS

By Ethics and Compliance Intitiative Free

Developer's Description

By Ethics and Compliance Intitiative

The Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI) is a non-profit organization that empowers its members across the globe to operate their businesses at the highest levels of integrity. The organization provides research and a best practice community, as well as certification opportunities for ethics & compliance professionals. Through its membership, ECI represents entities across nearly every industry, located in 37 countries on six continents each dedicated to promoting the highest levels of integrity.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.12

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.12

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

