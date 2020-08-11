Esports Scores is your home for the game fixtures & schedules, latest results and live scores updates from all worlds top esports leagues, tournaments and championship events. Whether you're an esports pro, a streamer or just an avid esports fanatic, with Esports Score you'll always be up to speed with all the latest action with real-time game notifications. Get our user friendly free app today and ensure youve got esports scores at your fingertips. Download Now

Esports Scores App Features:

Latest News of Esports Gaming Industry in the World

Live Streaming: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO), League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch, Fortnite, and others

Live Scores: Follow the action in-play from esports events around the world with up-to-the-minute live scores.

Our Coverage: Upcoming Tournaments, Esports World Updates, Trending Esports, Predict Winners, Exciting Offers, Esports Fans

Top Esports Tournaments covered:

The International

Intel Extreme Masters

CS:GO Majors

Overwatch World Cup

Fortnite World Cup Finals

Evolution Championship series

Top Esports Leagues covered:

Overwatch League

League of Legends Championship Series

Call of Duty World League

Rocket League Championship Series

PUBG Global Championship

You wont find a more in-depth esports scores experience, covering every event for all of the following popular esports games:

- Counterstrike: GO (CSGO)

- League of Legends

- Dota 2

- Overwatch

- Fortnite

- Apex Legends

- Starcraft 2

- Starcraft Broodwar

- Call of Duty

- Rainbow 6

- King of Glory/Arena of Valor

- Street Fighter V

- Tekken

- Dragonball FighterZ

- Hearthstone

- PUBG

- NBA2K

- Smash Bros.

- Rocket League

- Heroes of the Storm

- FIFA

- World of Tanks

- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Blackout Mode

You can follow the CSGO Majors, ESL Pro League, Blizzcon, Dreamhack, Dota 2 International, FIFA ePremier League, the LoL World Championship and countless individual matches and events featuring all your favourite esports teams. Our coverage is second to none so if youre looking for the most complete esports scores and results service, youve found it, with Esports Score.

Esports Results: Missed a game? Find all the latest and historical results in our comprehensive esports results database covering all the major leagues, tournaments and events.

Esports News Updates : You'll find breaking news, exclusive interviews, world-class esports analysis and more in our extensive esports news section.

Our app is completely free