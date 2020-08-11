Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Esports Scores is your home for the game fixtures & schedules, latest results and live scores updates from all worlds top esports leagues, tournaments and championship events. Whether you're an esports pro, a streamer or just an avid esports fanatic, with Esports Score you'll always be up to speed with all the latest action with real-time game notifications. Get our user friendly free app today and ensure youve got esports scores at your fingertips. Download Now
Esports Scores App Features:
Highest recommended app for Esports live streaming, scores, & schedules
Best Offers on handicapping Markets and odds
User-Friendly Design for Better Experience
Latest News of Esports Gaming Industry in the World
Download Now !
Live Streaming: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO), League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch, Fortnite, and others
Live Scores: Follow the action in-play from esports events around the world with up-to-the-minute live scores.
Our Coverage: Upcoming Tournaments, Esports World Updates, Trending Esports, Predict Winners, Exciting Offers, Esports Fans
Top Esports Tournaments covered:
The International
Intel Extreme Masters
CS:GO Majors
Overwatch World Cup
Fortnite World Cup Finals
Evolution Championship series
Top Esports Leagues covered:
Overwatch League
League of Legends Championship Series
Call of Duty World League
Rocket League Championship Series
PUBG Global Championship
You wont find a more in-depth esports scores experience, covering every event for all of the following popular esports games:
- Counterstrike: GO (CSGO)
- League of Legends
- Dota 2
- Overwatch
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Starcraft 2
- Starcraft Broodwar
- Call of Duty
- Rainbow 6
- King of Glory/Arena of Valor
- Street Fighter V
- Tekken
- Dragonball FighterZ
- Hearthstone
- PUBG
- NBA2K
- Smash Bros.
- Rocket League
- Heroes of the Storm
- FIFA
- World of Tanks
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Blackout Mode
And every time a new title takes off you can be sure well be there to cover it.
You can follow the CSGO Majors, ESL Pro League, Blizzcon, Dreamhack, Dota 2 International, FIFA ePremier League, the LoL World Championship and countless individual matches and events featuring all your favourite esports teams. Our coverage is second to none so if youre looking for the most complete esports scores and results service, youve found it, with Esports Score.
Esports Results: Missed a game? Find all the latest and historical results in our comprehensive esports results database covering all the major leagues, tournaments and events.
Esports News Updates : You'll find breaking news, exclusive interviews, world-class esports analysis and more in our extensive esports news section.
Our app is completely free and wont clog up your iPhone or iPad so download today and stay on top of all the latest esports scores and results!