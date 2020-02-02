Escape from the cute mascot's house.

You can play for free until the end.

Ending is one because there is a speed run element.

A mascot character is a rabbit named Dabid.

Dabid prepared a house for you seeking puzzles.

Please escape from that house.

The timer starts when you start the escape game and the elapsed time is displayed in the upper right of the screen.

When you call Dabid, the timer is stop.

When Dabid returns, the timer resumes.

You can share passed time with SNS etc.

While playing, if you do not know what to do next, don't worry.

Dabid gives a hint after you watch a short video ad together.

For beginners to enjoy escape game, we have implemented simple explanation of how to play of the game.

Difficulty: Beginner to Intermediate

[How to play]

You can operate easily by just tapping.

When you get an item, the item icon for it will be showed.

Tap the item icon to select the item

Tap the item icon again to display the enlarged screen of the item

Tap on the item's enlarged screen and reverse the item

You can use an item by tapping a specific place while selecting an item.

Items may change, if you tap another item's enlarged screen while selecting an item.

The result may change if you use the item in the reversed state.

Also, as hints may be hidden, please reverse items

Let's try to tap where you think suspicious.

[Notes]

The text of this application is translated into English, but it's not done by a professional translator.

In order to provide this application for free, advertisements are shown in app.

We appreciate your understanding in this matter.

Please do not write the bug report on the review, please do from the "bug report" button on the title screen

Mailer is started and mail with terminal information such as OS name is automatically created, so it is useful for early response to bugs

[Material provided by following sites]

Sougetsu-on http://www.sougetsu-on.net/

Music is VFR http://musicisvfr.com/

Sound effects lab http://soundeffect-lab.info/

Pocket sound http://pocket-se.info/

Silhouette design http://kage-design.com/

Frames designhttp://frames-design.com/

Please play the escape game which you can play for free until the end