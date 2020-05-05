Sign in to add and modify your software
A brand new experience of escaping game- The Valentine's Day 2018
It's Valentine's Day today. Go for a date right now! Waitwheres my key?
Suitable for all players. You can totally enjoy the game no matter you were a beginner or a skillful player.
Do not worry if you cannot solve puzzles, hint will help you get through.
You don't have to worry about lose record thanks to automatically save.
100% Free
Play Guide
It is very easy to play, you just need to tap suspicious places.
Tap suspicious places
Tap arrowhead below to change scenes
Double tap to enlarge iterms. Then tap iterms you want to use.
Suitable for all players, you must have a try if you like escaping games!