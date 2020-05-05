Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Escape games:Valentine's Day for iOS

By Mingjian Cai Free

Developer's Description

By Mingjian Cai

A brand new experience of escaping game- The Valentine's Day 2018

It's Valentine's Day today. Go for a date right now! Waitwheres my key?

app specials

Suitable for all players. You can totally enjoy the game no matter you were a beginner or a skillful player.

Do not worry if you cannot solve puzzles, hint will help you get through.

You don't have to worry about lose record thanks to automatically save.

100% Free

Play Guide

It is very easy to play, you just need to tap suspicious places.

Tap suspicious places

Tap arrowhead below to change scenes

Double tap to enlarge iterms. Then tap iterms you want to use.

Suitable for all players, you must have a try if you like escaping games!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.1

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 2.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now