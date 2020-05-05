A brand new experience of escaping game- The Valentine's Day 2018

It's Valentine's Day today. Go for a date right now! Waitwheres my key?

app specials

Suitable for all players. You can totally enjoy the game no matter you were a beginner or a skillful player.

Do not worry if you cannot solve puzzles, hint will help you get through.

You don't have to worry about lose record thanks to automatically save.

100% Free

Play Guide

It is very easy to play, you just need to tap suspicious places.

Tap suspicious places

Tap arrowhead below to change scenes

Double tap to enlarge iterms. Then tap iterms you want to use.

Suitable for all players, you must have a try if you like escaping games!