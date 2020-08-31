Cat's treats Detective 8 is a kind of escape game playable by cat perspective.

Your mission is collect items, solve puzzles and find a cat's treat.

Can you find a "tasty cat treat" the neighbor hid?

Features

- If you want to get a hint when key button is enabled, You can know it by touching a key button.

- You can stock max 7 screen capture images for confirm later.

Operations

Once tap : Investigate spot or Select item

Two taps(of item circle) : Show and zoom up a item

If you investigate spot with selecting item, item will be used.

You can carry max 7 items.

Enjoy game!

Special thanks:

Sound by soundeffect-lab

http://soundeffect-lab.info/

Sound by Pocket sounds

http://pocket-se.info/