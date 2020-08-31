Sign in to add and modify your software
Cat's treats Detective 8 is a kind of escape game playable by cat perspective.
Your mission is collect items, solve puzzles and find a cat's treat.
Can you find a "tasty cat treat" the neighbor hid?
Features
- If you want to get a hint when key button is enabled, You can know it by touching a key button.
- You can stock max 7 screen capture images for confirm later.
Operations
Once tap : Investigate spot or Select item
Two taps(of item circle) : Show and zoom up a item
If you investigate spot with selecting item, item will be used.
You can carry max 7 items.
Enjoy game!
Special thanks:
Sound by soundeffect-lab
http://soundeffect-lab.info/
Sound by Pocket sounds
http://pocket-se.info/