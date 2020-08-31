Join or Sign In

Escape game Cat's treats Detective8 for iOS

By Tatsuji Kuroyanagi Free

Developer's Description

By Tatsuji Kuroyanagi

Cat's treats Detective 8 is a kind of escape game playable by cat perspective.

Your mission is collect items, solve puzzles and find a cat's treat.

Can you find a "tasty cat treat" the neighbor hid?

Features

- If you want to get a hint when key button is enabled, You can know it by touching a key button.

- You can stock max 7 screen capture images for confirm later.

Operations

Once tap : Investigate spot or Select item

Two taps(of item circle) : Show and zoom up a item

If you investigate spot with selecting item, item will be used.

You can carry max 7 items.

Enjoy game!

Special thanks:

Sound by soundeffect-lab

http://soundeffect-lab.info/

Sound by Pocket sounds

http://pocket-se.info/

What's new in version 1.2

Release August 31, 2020
Date Added August 31, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

