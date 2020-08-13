Escape Now - Devil's Room 4

This is ***Season 4*** !!!!!!!!!!!!

It was a dark and snowy night. Perfect time for a little breaking and entering, right? Deal with monsters and more in this creepy-cool point-and-click adventure that'll take you a surprisingly long time to finish and has piles of potential despite its design missteps.

Are you the key master? The key master has given you a Master Key! Use it to unlock the doors and pass any level, but remember you only have one!

A big thanks to all the users who have stuck with us! We have included a little surprise for those who can beat the game! Enjoy!

Challenge yourself and see if you can make it to the TOP!

Advance to the next floor by solving the puzzle!

a lot levels of puzzles are waiting to be solved!

The purpose of this game is to break out of the rooms. Solve the puzzles and find all the hidden objects that you have to use in the rooms in order to advance to the next floor.

Challenge yourself in this fun, addictive, free and popular puzzle game.

Delve into the All New Escape Game

Don't question why. Just open the doors and escape!

Simple yet fatally addictive

See through the tricks and find hints for your escape!

Never-ending battle of wits against the developers

Be careful, though: one mistake can cost you everything.

Features

- Various themed backgrounds

- Evolving difficulty levels

- Stage expansion through constant updates

- Superior graphic quality never before seen in the Escape genre

- Free Game Coins are given away at certain intervals

- Intuitive UI and inventory

- Absolutely free to play!

Tips

- Don't miss even the slightest detail! Even a scrap of paper can be a hint.

- Obtained items can be examined, dismantled, and compounded for new hints.

- Think outside the box. Sometimes, it pays to follow your gut instinct.

- Use common sense.

- Stay alert and listen. Sometimes, sounds can help you successfully escape.

Features:

-Complete utilization of your iPhone and iPod features!

-Gorgeous graphics and different themed floors!

-Constant updates of New Floors!

-Features mini escape games which are perfect to kill your free time

-All stages selectable

-Auto-save

-Smartphone puzzles!

Make sure to contact us if you have good ideas for new Floors! :)

- How to Play -

-Unlock the door to get to the next level.

-To do that, pinch, poke, shake, tilt, swipe the on-screen images, to find a way to solve the puzzles.

-You can pick certain items up and use them from your inventory.

-For the first floor, tap the green elevator button to open the door. Tap the green arrow behind the door to go to the next floor.

-For Floor 2, swipe the trashcan to move it aside and tap the green arrow button behind it. Tap the button in your inventory and tap the grayed out arrow above the red arrow. Tap the green button once it is placed to open the door.

-Hint for Floor 4: What is the opposite motion of pinching?

Enjoy the rest of the game!

Features:

* 3 full levels make this the largest e3D on iOS

* 2 all new challenging minigames

* Over a dozen scenes to look for items and solve puzzles

* Fixed bugs from previous escape games and improved user interface

* In-Game Hints to help you solve tough puzzles

* Over 50 items to collect/combine/place, and many puzzles/challenges to figure out!

* Extra hidden collectibles to be found. Can you finish the game and find all of the hidden objects?

* New scoring system thats based on time, clicks, and extra hidden collectibles

* Saving feature, now you can carelessly close your escape games and pick up right where you left off anytime!