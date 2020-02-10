Escape School is an interesting point and click and puzzle video game. This is the first title of this series game. There are plenty of simple gameplay, interesting puzzles, and humorous dialogue. This game revolves around an elementary school student named as Phil Eggtree. Phil is sent to a special classroom after teasing another student. There, he feels so bored with a no-smart teacher, wastes the time, and wants to escape the classroom.First, help him to steal the key.

Main characters:

Phil Eggtree: He is the main protagonist of escape high school series game. He is a young student and described as a witty, clever, and smart child.

Smiley Eggtree: She is the only known female student int the high school. She loves smiling and also loves her school.

Phred Whistler: He is a character without any motivation. He never tries anything during this stickman game. At the end of escape high school 5, he eventually changed his mind.

Div henry: He is an alien, you will meet him in the transfer series game, he lived in henry's airship.

- A stickman escape game!

- Up to 10+ puzzle and riddles.

- click and point to find and steal diamonds

- Lots of hints to help you break the prison