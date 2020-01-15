X

Escape Games:cat will be hero for iOS

By PapaBox Free

Developer's Description

By PapaBox

Because protecting the kitten ,the Orange Cat QiuDao was expelled from the cat coffee ,and began his wandering life. He met many cats and people in the wanderings, experienced many stories, and opened his legendary prelude of the Orange Cat!

The wandering Orange Cat is a movie-style game. In the singular worldview, players will use the cat's perspective to enter the game and promote the story through decryption. Together with the Orange Cat Qiu Knife, crack puzzles and strike justice to fight evil!

Unique picture

Strong immersion

Puzzle-related puzzle design

Challenging level design

Magical and realistic adventure story

Orange Cat QiuDao! It is up to you!

Combine comic-style plot performance with decryption games to find innovation in traditional classic decryption games. We hope to create a new gaming experience for the traditional puzzle game! Orange Cat is not perfect, but we hope he can bring a new decryption game experience.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release January 15, 2020
Date Added January 15, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping