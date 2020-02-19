X

Escape Game: Valentine's Day for Android

By Jammsworks Free

Developer's Description

By Jammsworks

You are in the lovely Chocolate shop.

Find items, and solving the puzzles for escape from the room.

Then, lets try to tell one how I feel about you.

After clear the game, you can play hide-and-seek with dolls!?

Can you find it all?

Features

Enjoy kids! There are many cute animals!

Easy to start for first players. Lets challenge!

There are Hints, so Dont worry!

Auto-save function!

How to play

Very easy operation method!

Search by tapping the screen.

Change the viewpoint by tapping the button on the bottom of the screen.

Double tap the item button, it will enlarged.

Keeping the enlarged item, you can tap another item, and then compose it.

There is a hint button from MENU which is the upper left corner of the screen.

fee

Its FREE!

Lets enjoy the escape game!

Jammsworks

programmerAsahi Hirata

DesignerNaruma Saito

Produced by two of us.

Our goal is to produce a game that would be fun for the users.

If you like this game, please play other games

Provide

Music-Note.jphttp://www.music-note.jp/

Music is VFRhttp://musicisvfr.com

icons8https://icons8.com/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.0

General

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
Version 2.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
