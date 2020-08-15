Join or Sign In

Ertugrul Ghazi Drama in Urdu | Hindi - HD for Android

By Deelawns Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Deelawns Technology

Watch All Seasons of ertugrul gazi in Hindi/Urdu episodes

If You ertugrul gazi or turkish drama lover Lover! This App Is Perfect For You

Here You Can Watch Online Free ertugrul gazi and Bollywood Movies and Hollywood Dubbed Movies and drama

We Also Have Hindi Dubbed ertugrul Movies

AboutDirilis Ertugrul Ghazi

Dirilis Ertugrul Ghazi All Season available Season 1 Is in Urdu, Dirilis Ertugrul Ghazi Season 2, is in turkish with urdu subtitle, and Dirilis Ertugrul Ghazi Season-3 also in turkish with urdu translate, Dirilis Ertugrul Ghazi Season-4 in turkish with urdu subtitle Dirilis Ertugral Gazi season 4, 5 and season 6 aslo in turkish with urdu translation.

resurrection ertugrul

Dirilis Ertugrul is a Turkish historical fiction and adventure television series created by Mehmet Bozdag, starring Engin Altan Duzyatan in the namesake leading role. It was filmed in Riva, a village in the Beykoz district of Istanbul, Turkey, and premiered on TRT 1 in Turkey on December 10, 2014. The show is based on the history of the Muslim Oghuz Turks and takes place in the 13th century. It centers around the life of Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, who was the founder of the Ottoman Empire. Its sequel Kurulu: Osman revolves around the life of Osman I.

Note: Ertugrul Season-2 is not in Urdu Language. Watch Ertugrul Season 2 With Urdu Subtitle.

Ertugrul Drama in Urdu Hindi Dubbed Feature

Ertugrul Gazi Drama - Season 1

In Season-1 have 76 Episodes.

Ertugrul Gazi Drama app Hindi | Urdu - Season 2

In Season-2 have 103-Episodes.

ertugrul ghazi in urdu app

Ertugrul Gazi Drama in Hindi | Urdu Dubbed - Season 3

In Season-3 have 91-Episodes.

Ertugrul Gazi Drama in Hindi | Urdu Dubbed App - Season 4

In Season-4 have 90-Episodes.

Ertugrul Gazi Drama in Hindi | Urdu Dubbed - Season 5

In Season-5 have 88-Episodes.

App Feature

Super fast! Download Ertugrul status

- Download Status Ertugrul Gazi Drama in urdu Status

Watch Later

- You Can Save Ertugrul drama series in your watch later list.

Much More...

Ertugrul Ghazi Is Now Trending in Pakistan, PTV now streaming ertugrul turkish drama series-1 in urdu language, people loving this drama.

ertugrul ghazi by hadi

App Feature

Category > You Can Find Easily Movies By Language.

Favorites > You Easy To Add Any Movies To Favorite list.

Search Bar > We Have Very Extended Search Algorithm Where You Can Find All Bollywood Hindi Movies in Easy Way

Latest Movies > We Upload Daily Movies You Can Find These Latest Movies In Latest Movies Section

IMPORTANT NOTE

All The Content Provides In This "Free Bollywood Hindi Movies 2020" Application Has The Copyright Of Their Respective Owner's. We Don't Claim Right's On Any File , Documents Or Video In This Application. If You Are Owner Of Any Video Just Email Us,

MWLO438@GMAIL.COM

We Will Removed Your Video With In 24 Hours.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 13
Downloads Last Week 2
