Equalizer & Bass Booster for Android

By mAppsTech Free

Developer's Description

By mAppsTech

10 Band Music Equalizer and Bass Booster

This is fully customized music equalizer which has inbuilt Music Player.

You can adjust, modify sound and save presets according to your Own Interest.

Features Are ::

>> Inbuilt Music Player with background playing enable.

>> Adjust 10 - Band Equalizer According to you.

>> You can adjust

Bass Booster

Treble Booster

Volume Booster

Mono L/R

>> Work for all music player of your phone.

>> You can make your Custom preset and Save it.

>> Long press, to delete saved custom presets.

>> Adjust Volume Label (31hz to 16Khz by +10db)

>> Play, Pause, Next, Prev., Souffl and Song List button available.

>> Visualizer View window. Who gives great view to your phone.

>> Use default 12 equalizer preset.

>> Presets Details ::

Normal

Classic

Dance

Flat

Folk

Heavy Metal

Hip Hop

Jazz

Pop

Rock

Saved Custom Presets

Note :: 1. For the best result Music Equalizer use Head Phone.

2. Due to some android changes Equalizer does't work on following devices :

Galaxy Core,Galaxy S5,ONE TOUCH

Buy ad-free full version from link :

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.musicequal.bassboost

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.1

General

Release January 21, 2020
Date Added January 21, 2020
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 6
Downloads Last Week 0
