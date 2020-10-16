This brand new Equalizer & Bass Boost is specially designed for music lovers to optimize their music listening experience. Equalizer & Bass Boost helps reset the effects of your music by controlling the volume, changing the music genres, boosting the bass sound. It is a pleasant equalizer to bring your music to a higher level.

Features

5-band equalizer fulfills delicate musical taste: 60HZ, 230HZ, 910HZ, 3.6HZ, 14HZ.

With more than 20 presets to choose from: classical, dance, flat, folk, heavy metal, hip hop, jazz, pop, rock, acoustic, bass boost, treble boost, vocal boost, headphones, deep, electronic, latin, loud, lounge, piano, R&B.

Bass booster or bass amplifier controls music bass to the level you want

3D surround virtualizer makes media files produce quality sound in a digital surround support.

Volume booster maximizes the volume of your device.

Customize UI themes make your equalizer exclusive for better music enjoyment: industrial, fresh, cool and metal.

Edge lighting sets the outer and inner radian, width, speed and light color, and makes your music listening more dynamic.

Works with most music players and video players

Easy Installation and usage:

Turn on a music player and play music.

Turn on the eq application and adjust sound level and frequency.

Put headphones for a better result.

This is an all-in-one equalizer that can amplify your bass and volume, fine-tune sound frequency, and present brand new sound effect. Love music? Try the Equalizer & Bass Boost now and listen to all songs in lossless sound!