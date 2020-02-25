Fly back to the Middle Ages with Epic Scratch. Now its the time to take your sword and be the hero in a chaotic world! This game is different from all the other scratch games. With unique game themes and well designed scratching cards, we bring your game experience to the next level!

An exclusive gaming experience is never the only thing we have for you. By playing games, you can win different amount of coins. These coins are the key for you to get the surprise reward!

Play NOW! And you dont want to miss any fun of it!

Take a look of our amazing themes:

- Could you be the King Arthur, and find the sword in the stone to save your people?

- Match to the right sword/armor as much as you can, then you shall win the battle!

- Fell the excitement! Will you knights guard you and beat the opponents? Figure it out now!

And more to expect!

Guess you are ready for this exciting adventure! Start win coins now with Epic Scratch!

* This game is not affiliated by any other companies.

* This game does not need real money in.

* Playing this game does not imply future success at Real Money Gambling.

* "Epic Scratch - Win Prizes" is intended for an adult audience for entertainment purposes only. Success at social casino gambling does not reward real money prizes, nor does it guarantee success at real money gambling.