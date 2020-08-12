Join or Sign In

Enzym - play & meet new people for iOS

By ENZYM

Developer's Description

By ENZYM

An augmented reality game spread like wildfire, leading millions of people to get out there hunting virtual creatures in the real world. It was so viral that players bumped into each other all the time, which led to countless random and friendly interactions. This phenomenon was unprecedented.

The craze was short-lived but it left a strong memory. Seeing public spaces get invaded by so much spontaneity and friendliness was as delightful as it was unusual. Well, Enzym is all about the spirit of this phenomenon. Enzym is an augmented reality game which favors real-life human interactions and celebrates randomness, spontaneity and friendliness.

This version of our app will let you visualize the presence of the Enzym community near you so that you may come enjoy some funny exchanges and playful encounters. Once you enter the place where other players are at (a pub, a nightclub, a concert venue), Enzym will give you an opportunity to win Zyms, the in-game points, by offering you your first challenge. It will consist in finding a designated person in this place and getting her to scan the QR-code which will come up on your smartphone. This will probably require a bit of boldness, and a little smile. ;)

Afterwards you will continue to receive challenges which you will be free to accept or reject. Inside the venue you will also be able to use the app to chat with fellow users nearby. This will have a cost in Zyms, as Zyms are not mere points to be stacked up but also tokens to be spent on some of the apps features. If an Enzym ambassador comes near you, you will receive a notification and be able to go and meet him in order to get a juicy bunch of Zyms.

To become an ambassador just visit this page https://enzym.io and make sure you rank among the 50 best in the little sponsorship contest taking place there. Then send us an email at yannick@enzym.io and you will become part of our ambassadors team. Ambassadors get Zyms every time they give some out, so thats one sweet position to be in!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.10

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 2.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

