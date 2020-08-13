Want New Investor For Your Ideas And Projects? Sign Up With Entrepreneur Investor.

Get Your Ideas and Projects Funded On Entrepreneur Investor at One Click

Designed to help your ideas and projects get implemented in real world with the help of people with money and interest in your idea, Entrepreneur Investor app brings you investors from all round the world who finds your idea to be worth implemented.

As young generations are determined to control their life on their own, this app will offer them the back support they need in the form of investors, incubators, and fund-raisers.

Key Features:

- Help you communicate with worldwide investors

- Create a platform to make your ideas live.

- The best investors community options.

- Commenting- discuss your ideas with the investors and convince them.

- Track the score of investors who took interest in your idea

- Manage your own personalized account to connect better.

- Feedback to improve your rank among top crowd funder and investors.

App Features:

- User-friendly design with engaging content.

- Personalized profile page

- Voting and commenting features.

- Chat with your investors through in-App chat box.

- Integrated web-browser supporting facility.

The new ideas and business modules can pop-up in your brain at anytime and anywhere and when this situation comes, you will be ex cited to share it with the world and gain their reviews and feedback of worlds leading investors and entrepreneur. This app can give you that entire in just one click.

Easy to use and integrated browser functioning, this app is a must-have in your mobile phone if you are fond of creative business ideas and in need of money to support that idea of yours.

Benefits of Entrepreneur Investor:

- Hear from your investors at anytime anywhere.

- Being experienced, they can add feedback to your idea for a profitable business.

- There are people out their hunting for the brainstorming ideas you create and this app helps you find them.

- Avoids you the hassles of payment options, as it offers secure payment gateway for easy successful transactions.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us or share your feedback.

Disclaimer: This app is a personal project and it is not in any way officially connected with any of the supported crowd funding platforms.