Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
KEAM- Kerala Engineering Agricultural Medical entrance examination.
This application for students preparing for Engineering, Medical and Agricultural entrance exam (KEAM).
this app containing more than 2K KEAM oriented Questions, selected from previous year Kerala Entrance Exams papers in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Each subject has been divided as different category, you can pick any category and start to play this test and challenge your friend with your score.
its Designed for KEAM, But Students can also refer it for AIPMT, JEE, CUSAT and AIEEE
Features:
No need internet connection to work this App
Selected Questions (repeatedly asking on KEAM exam)
its like a game, never make you bored
Timer, and Life- it will make it more interesting
Share Your Score with Friends
local and global score
and more..!
We are hope this App 'KEAM Mock Test' will help you in Your Exam.
www.iqrasolutions.in
Basith Adooraparamba and Mubarak Edavannappara