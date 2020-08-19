KEAM- Kerala Engineering Agricultural Medical entrance examination.

This application for students preparing for Engineering, Medical and Agricultural entrance exam (KEAM).

this app containing more than 2K KEAM oriented Questions, selected from previous year Kerala Entrance Exams papers in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Each subject has been divided as different category, you can pick any category and start to play this test and challenge your friend with your score.

its Designed for KEAM, But Students can also refer it for AIPMT, JEE, CUSAT and AIEEE

Features:

No need internet connection to work this App

Selected Questions (repeatedly asking on KEAM exam)

its like a game, never make you bored

Timer, and Life- it will make it more interesting

Share Your Score with Friends

local and global score

and more..!

We are hope this App 'KEAM Mock Test' will help you in Your Exam.

www.iqrasolutions.in

Basith Adooraparamba and Mubarak Edavannappara