[ROOT] Enhanced Screen Caller ID OnePlus 7/7T Pro Substratum Theme/Mod

As a title says, its all about Call screen - When you call, when you receive a call or when you are in a call.

This mod comes with a substratum theme, so you should have substratum to use this mod.

Main motive of this mod is to give a Call Screen of your OnePlus 7/7T Pro a better view that is missing in stock

This mod is mainly for OnePlus 7/7T Pro running OOS with Android 10 but this may work on other OnePlus Phone with same screen resolution, size and dpi if any. And if you install this mod on other OnePlus device running OOS with Android 10 then mod can still work but with non fixed layouts so its useless that time. It's your choice.

Features

- There are two mods - MOD 1 and MOD 2.

- Check Screenshots for a reference

- THIS IS A FREE VERSION WITH ONLY MOD 1

- You can buy full version from