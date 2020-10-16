Sign in to add and modify your software
Dictamp English-French (anglais-franais) & French-English (franais-anglais) dictionary is a OFFline dictionary (vocabulary) with easy and functional user interface, covers over 65.000 words with pronunciations. [Dictionnaire franais-anglais]
Features:
Favorite words
Bookmark
- Rename a bookmark
- Sorting a bookmark
Adding notes to word
History( as day,month ...)
Adding new words
Editing words
Random word button
Search filters
- suffix (starts with)
- prefix (ends with)
Text-to-speech (TTS) (word or selected text)
Voice recognition
Night mode
Backup/Restore (File & Dropbox )
Tabs visibility - you can show or hide tabs (in settings).
Supports Android N
Tablet UI Support
Changing text size on the description window
Sharing in other apps
The option of searching, sounding and sharing of marked word in the description window.
* Description window is opened as clicking on the word. You can minimize and maximize the description window with swipe function.
- Setting
Changing option of text size
Changing option of UI color
Clearing option of Bookmark, Favorite, Note, History list
Dictamp is offline dictionary, offline dictionary needs memory.
Dictionnaire franais Oxford Hachette abrg,
You can give suggestions, comments and legal questions related to dictionary to this address. dictamp@gmail.com
Follow us on twitter : https://twitter.com/dictamp