English-french & French-english offline dictionary for Android

By Dictamp Free

Developer's Description

By Dictamp

Dictamp English-French (anglais-franais) & French-English (franais-anglais) dictionary is a OFFline dictionary (vocabulary) with easy and functional user interface, covers over 65.000 words with pronunciations. [Dictionnaire franais-anglais]

Features:

Favorite words

Bookmark

- Rename a bookmark

- Sorting a bookmark

Adding notes to word

History( as day,month ...)

Adding new words

Editing words

Random word button

Search filters

- suffix (starts with)

- prefix (ends with)

Text-to-speech (TTS) (word or selected text)

Voice recognition

Night mode

Backup/Restore (File & Dropbox )

Tabs visibility - you can show or hide tabs (in settings).

Supports Android N

Tablet UI Support

Changing text size on the description window

Sharing in other apps

The option of searching, sounding and sharing of marked word in the description window.

* Description window is opened as clicking on the word. You can minimize and maximize the description window with swipe function.

- Setting

Changing option of text size

Changing option of UI color

Clearing option of Bookmark, Favorite, Note, History list

Dictamp is offline dictionary, offline dictionary needs memory.

Dictionnaire franais Oxford Hachette abrg,

You can give suggestions, comments and legal questions related to dictionary to this address. dictamp@gmail.com

Follow us on twitter : https://twitter.com/dictamp

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.3.8

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 2.0.3.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

