English Tamil KJV/CSI Bible - If you are the person who like to compare the bible words in your native language Tamil, this app is for you. This is the first bilingual app for All Protestant and all denomination. We have all the 66 books in both English and Tamil language. Each verses are shown side by side for each chapters.

You can change the font size and also the color of the bible.

You can share about this app using the share button.