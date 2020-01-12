X

Do you know what is the best way to learn a language? It is reading and listening in that language!

You should read before you write and listen before you speak! This app will help you with both. It contains 10 carefully selected reading books and many many hours of audio books for you.

English Reading and Audio Books for Beginners, is a library in English with books to help people learning English language.

Reading and listening these books will open your mind to brilliant new worlds and take you to a new level of English language learning.

Reading and listening English novels will help improve your vocabulary, general understanding and in some cases it may even give you more knowledge into different countries and their cultures.

This app will help you to learn English language with it's great features and world classics books.

English Reading Books:

- A Little Princess

- Five Children and It

- Little Wizard Stories of Oz

- The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

- Peter Pan

- The Railway Children

- Alice's Adventures in Wonderland

- Through the Looking Glass (And What Alice Found There)

- Treasure Island

- The Adventures of Tom Sawyer

- Gulliver's Travels into Several Remote Regions of the World

- Pinocchio: The Tale of a Puppet by Carlo Collodi

and many English audio books...

For more please visit -> http://www.languagereadingbooks.com

