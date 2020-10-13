Join or Sign In

English Prepositions:Exercises for iOS

By Nelly Latypova $2.99

Developer's Description

As you know prepositions are on of the most important parts of learning of any language. This application will help you create your own sentences correctly. You can learn English grammar with famous books and stories at any time.

You need to read and put proper preposition instead of spaces. Also the application has a Course in English Theoretical Grammar.

This ultra version has:

- Prepositions: About, After, Around, At, Before, For, From, In, Into, Near, Of, On, To, Under, With;

- A great number of articles and books for every taste;

- Also includes short and easy articles for beginners.

This application is useful for:

IELTS (The International English Language Testing System);

TOEFL iBT (Test of English as a Foreign Language);

TOEIC Test (Test of English for International Communication);

The GRE Tests (Graduate Record Examination);

HiSET Practice Exam (The High School Equivalency Test);

Praxis Test;

PTE (Pearson Test of English) (The Pearson Test of English Academic) (The Pearson Test of English General);

BEC Preliminary (Cambridge English: Business Preliminary);

ISE (Integrated Skills in English).

Full Specifications

What's new in version 29.0

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 29.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

